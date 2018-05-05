press release: PurpleStride Madison 2018 is a family-friendly 5K run and 2-mile walk in & around Warner Park & Lake Mendota. When you Wage Hope at PurpleStride Madison 2018, the walk to end pancreatic cancer, you join a vibrant community of survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates committed to rewriting the future of this deadly disease.

It is an event that unites the community and takes participants on a journey filled with hope and inspiration. There is something for everyone. New this year is a Mascot Race & Kids run along with entertainment, refreshments and more. Come out and stride with us!

PurpleStride Madison is sponsored in part by Celegene, Abbvie, Ipsen, Fox 47 & Dorf Haus

Event day Schedule: Registration begins at 8 a.m. Opening Ceremonies at 9:00 a.m. Run/Walk 9:30 a.m

Adults $25 pre event; Adults $30 Day of event

Youth ages 3-12 $10 pre event; Youth ages 3-12 $15 Day of event

Survivors Free