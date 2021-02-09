ONLINE: Purposeful Pause: Publicly Engaged Scholarship in a Time of Pandemics

press release:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM (CT) Dr. Timothy K. Eatman

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (CT) Q&A with Students, faculty & staff

What role does academe as a social institution play in navigating the urgent pandemics that have in some ways brought our society to a point of pause. As with any public health emergency, a virus pandemic, horrific on many levels, can also provide perspective and opportunity to reposition. This is also true for the social equity pandemic that has become animated in new ways by the social and civic horrors of 2020. Pivoting on publicly engaged scholarship and the work of imagining as frameworks for social change, Dr. Timothy K. Eatman, will illuminate opportunities for individuals, organizations, and public institutions to activate community engagement.

This is the third presentation of four in the series: “Bridging Civic and Public Health during Pandemic Times.”

The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Link Center has received a $35,000 grant from the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership to host a speaker series titled, “Bridging Civic and Public Health during a Pandemic.”

The speaker series, which will virtually take place throughout the 2020-21 academic year, will include four speakers, featuring at least one elected public state official, who will explore the intersections of public health emergencies, citizenship and leadership. The series will cover historical lessons from previous pandemics and opportunities that have emerged from the current public health emergency and a message of hope and practical application. The speakers and topics will strategically build on each other’s content and seek to answer the question, “How can we emerge from a public health emergency civically stronger, together?”

This free, virtual event is presented by UW-Superior's Link Center, supported by a generous grant from the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership and supported by Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service.