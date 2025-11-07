Purposeful Pottery reception

Join us at Hatch Art House in November for a group show celebrating pottery made for a purpose! Six of our potters will be showing off their functional art – mugs, bowls, vases, and more all in their own unique styles.

Come view the work of Jenny Blasen, Christine Konen, Mud Garden Studio, Mary Pulliam, Gloria Van Dixhorn, and JD Wolfe at Hatch Art House for the month of November. And join us for an artist reception coinciding with MMoCA’s Gallery Night on Friday, November 7th from 5-9pm.