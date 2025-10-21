Push + Not a Penny on the Rents

media release: Doors: 6:30pm; films: 7:00pm; discussion: 9:00pm

$2 suggested donation | Masks encouraged | Snacks + refreshments provided

Join Madison Tenant Power for the launch of our new Tenant Film Series, spotlighting stories of housing struggles, tenant victories, and global fights for the right to stay in our homes.

Our first screening:

Not a Penny on the Rents (1969, 22 min)

A fiery agitprop film capturing London council tenants in 1968 as they organize rent strikes and confront the Greater London Council, the press, and the government over rent hikes.

Push (2019, 92 min)

A global investigation into the housing crisis, exploring how the financialization of housing is transforming cities into unaffordable places and pushing working-class communities out.

Madison Tenant Power is a self-organized tenants' union. Join us to win better conditions in your housing. We host regular meetings. Full event calendar available at madisontenantpower.org.