ONLINE: Put Your Home Into a Land Trust

media release: Wed. Feb. 10th 5:30 pm Virtual Workshop: Put Your Home Into a Land Trust! Cohosted by the Madison Area Community Land Trust (MACLT) and the Northside Planning Council’s Land Use Working Group. Has your home's value skyrocketed in recent years? If you're interested in selling your home below market or donating it to the Madison Area Community Land Trust to serve future generations of low income families, come find out how! For more details, visit the Facebook event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1128423780952730/