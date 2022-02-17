ONLINE: Putting it Into Practice: Wellness Practitioners Summit

media release: Madison Public Library, Be Well Madison, and Midwest Mujeres are partnering to offer a virtual BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) wellness practitioner gathering on February 17, 2022 from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Putting it Into Practice: Wellness Practitioners Summit will begin with a panel of local practitioners and organizers (listed below) reflecting on their work centering BIPOC wellness experiences and answer questions from the audience.

A panel of local practitioners and organizers will reflect on their work centering BIPOC wellness experiences. The event will include time to network with fellow practitioners, as well as the opportunity to see some practices in action through several short showcases throughout the event. Come prepared to engage in thoughtful conversation as both a listener and speaker - how can we work collaboratively to create impactful, accessible and sustainable wellness services/resources for all? This event is hosted by the Live Well @ Your Library team who held a series of wellness events throughout Summer 2021 and who will share the results of a Community Wellness Survey.

Events Schedule: