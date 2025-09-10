RSVP for Putting it Together Fore the Love of Theatre

media release: Middleton Players Theatre is excited to present its first ever Annual Golf Outing on Friday, September 12, at Pleasant View Golf Course: 1322 N Pleasant View Rd., Middleton, WI 53562.

The event is a 9-hole scramble with a 2:00 p.m. shotgun start at Pleasant View’s Prairie 9. A reception with early dinner and beverages will follow. The winning foursome will receive a cash prize plus prize package, and other prizes will be awarded for longest putt, closest to the pin, longest drive, and straightest down the fairway. Prize packages are made possible by our generous sponsors and donors: Drumlin Ridge Winery, Middleton Chamber Orchestra, Isthmus Eats, Pasture & Plenty, Emmi Roth, and Sober Social.

Pleasant View Golf Course is a well-designed, beautifully maintained, and scenic course, and offers a good challenge for seasoned golfers.

Golfers, spectators, and sponsors alike can register online at MPTGolfOuting.com. The next 15 golfers to register will receive a free mulligan package, which includes 1 mulligan pass, 1 50/50 raffle ticket, and 1 additional drink ticket.

The cost is $100.00 per person to golf, or $50.00 for the reception only. Packages include drink tickets and a golf cart.