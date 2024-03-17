Puzzle Peace

to

Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Media Release: Join us for some good ole fashioned puzzling fun! Sponsored by Creating a Peaceful World, it's a race against fellow puzzlers to peacefully & playfully put together identical puzzles 

Free & open for all ages, 24 puzzlers max puzzling at a time

*Parking & Entrance is in the back

1-4p @ 2415 Parview Rd, Middleton

Info

Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Recreation
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Puzzle Peace - 2024-03-17 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Puzzle Peace - 2024-03-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Puzzle Peace - 2024-03-17 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Puzzle Peace - 2024-03-17 13:00:00 ical