Puzzle Peace
to
Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Media Release: Join us for some good ole fashioned puzzling fun! Sponsored by Creating a Peaceful World, it's a race against fellow puzzlers to peacefully & playfully put together identical puzzles
Free & open for all ages, 24 puzzlers max puzzling at a time
*Parking & Entrance is in the back
1-4p @ 2415 Parview Rd, Middleton
Info
Clarity, Middleton 2415 Parview Road Suite 1, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Recreation