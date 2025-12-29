media release: Join us on January 1st from 3-6pm for a FREE puzzle swap at Delta Beer Lab! Just show up - no registration or ticket required for this one!

This event will include a self-serve puzzle swap. Bring your gently used, complete puzzles to trade with others! We will have an area for all the swap puzzles to go where you can drop yours off and pick up some others throughout the afternoon.

We will also have space for you to work on puzzles casually and meet other puzzlers! Feel free to crack open one of your new swaps, or bring your own puzzles from home to work on.

We'll be doing some giveaways and might even have a discount code for upcoming contests, so you won't want to miss out on this event!

Questions? Contact Sarah: Sarah@SarahDoesPuzzles.com