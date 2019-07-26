Puzzle
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: R / 103 min / Drama / USA / 2018
PUZZLE is a closely observed portrait of Agnes, who has reached her early 40s without ever venturing far from home, family or the tight-knit immigrant community in which she was raised by her widowed father. That begins to change in a quietly dramatic fashion when Agnes receives a jigsaw puzzle as a birthday gift and experiences the heady thrill of not only doing something she enjoys, but being very, very good at it.
