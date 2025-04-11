Pyroklast, Edging, In Lieu, Wristwatch

× Expand courtesy Wristwatch The band Wristwatch on a rug. Wristwatch

No Coasting Fest. $15.

media release: NO COAST PRESENTS NO COASTING 2025!

DAY 1 is April 11 at Mickey's:

A bountiful birthday bash featuring performances by...

PYROKLAST

https://pyroklast.bandcamp.com/music

Birthday boy Nick and Co. get the gang back together for the first time in years! Incredibly powerful and crushing hardcore! Word on the street is they'll be adding another guitar player into the mix for this one-time event!

EDGING

https://edging.bandcamp.com/music

Chicago's finest art-punk ensemble. Their first appearance at Mickey's Tavern! Chaotic but seamless songs! Intense and in your face!

IN LIEU

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3wzk2FZ3sxddtDvKL5OfRA

Minneapolis based heavy punk rock outfit! Elements of riot grrrl and grunge meets 90's noise rock bliss! Their return to Mickey's after blowing minds last year!

WRISTWATCH

https://wristwatch420.bandcamp.com/

Punk rock from the No Coast! First show back in months! Frontman Bobby Hussy is celebrating his birthday at this event as well! Wristwatch are opening things up right at 10 PM!

Friday April 11, 2025 @ Mickey's Tavern

10 PM • 21+ • $10

SQUARES STAY HOME!

DAY 2 is April 12 at the CCB! A Saturday night spectacular featuring performances by...

SCREAMIN' CYN CYN AND THE PONS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlPsqc4yMXs

The art-punk quartet from Madison that influenced countless bands and blew many minds during their original Madison run years ago. Reunited for the party! Playing all the hits...Set The Table, Pedros, Cat Waco, Rhythm is a Dancer, ETC!

WHIPPETS

https://whippetsband.bandcamp.com/

Post-punk grungegaze from the No Coast! Playing tracks from their upcoming second LP!

WEREWOLF JONES

https://werewolfjones-bigneck.bandcamp.com/album/rot-away

Detroit's mighty sludge punkers return to Madison for their first appearance at Crystal Corner!

EDUCATIONAL DAVIS

https://educationaldavis.bandcamp.com/album/navigation

Madison's premiere romantic new wave outfit! Brightening the mood after the abyss that is Insula Iscariot!

INSULA ISCARIOT

https://insulaiscariot.bandcamp.com/.../separation...

Power electronics / EBM / Industrial Rage Goth! Absolutely crushing live. Starting RIGHT at 8 PM! No Punk Time!

Saturday April 12th, 2025

Crystal Corner Bar

8 PM • 21+ • $15