RSVP for Pysanky Egg Dyeing

media release: Saturday, March 21, 2026 | 10a-1p | Deadline to register: March 9, 2026

$80 + $10 materials fee Materials Included: Everything you need will be provided!

Level: Beginner/No prior experience necessary

14+

Discover the rich tradition and intricate beauty of Eastern European egg decorating in this hands-on workshop by Jaroslava Sobiskova. Using beeswax and vibrant dyes, you’ll learn the historic art of wax-resist egg coloring—an age-old practice passed down through generations. This class will focus on the pin-drop technique, a delicate and detailed method that creates stunning, symmetrical patterns one tiny drop at a time.

Perfect for beginners and craft lovers alike, this workshop offers a unique opportunity to slow down, focus, and create something truly special. You’ll leave with your own beautifully decorated egg and the skills to continue this meditative and meaningful art form at home.

Instructor Bio: I am a multimedia artist working in painting, clay, and fiber. I’m from the Czech Republic, and the area of písanky is a tradition I grew up with. I’m going to share this beautiful art form tied to the spring celebration of life renewal and Easter.