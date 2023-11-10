Pyschedelic Story Slam

media release: This will be a live, open mic storytelling event, in the vein of The Moth or PechaKucha.

Speakers will have up to 10 minutes to share about their best or worst drug trip(s). They can illustrate their talks with pictures or slideshows displayed on a provided television.

Have you had your own adventure with “five dried grams in silent darkness”? Have you ever met the DMT “machine elves”? What does “turn on, tune in, drop out” mean to you? Have you had encounters with your deceased ancestors through Iboga? Seen “god” on Ayahuasca? Commemorated ‘Bicycle Day’ with your own kaleidoscopic bike ride? Have you experienced “ego death”? Had your own personal “summer of love”?

We’re looking for psychonauts with a knack for public speaking to share their most entertaining, engaging, endearing or enlightening tales and yarns. Whether your usage of psychedelics or hallucinogens ended in triumph or tribulation, laughter or disaster, growth or grief — the stage is yours to share your personal story.

Do you laugh looking back now? Were there lessons learned? How have those experience(s) shaped or changed you? Would you do it over again or was once enough?

Speakers: do not share identifying information or any information about sourcing or dosing. Names must be changed to protect the innocent.

If you’ve ever attended a Madison Psychedelic Society meet ‘n’ greet/welcome wagon meeting and wished you had more time in the spotlight to talk about personal experiences, this is the event for you!

We’ll schedule up to 10 speakers who will have up to 10 minutes each to present. We look forward to raw, real, riveting, rip-roaring stories!

But unlike some story slams, this is not a competition — it’s just for fun! So the pressure’s off!

If you’re interested in speaking, please email madisonpsychedelicsociety@gmail.com with a title and summary of your talk.

Disclaimer: MPS events are not a place to buy, sell, solicit, or trade drugs or substances of any kind.

Cost: Free for both participants and audience, but donations will be gratefully accepted to cover cost of the space rental and contribute to future MPS events via cash or Venmo @DayHJ co MPS.

https://facebook.com/events/s/psychedelic-story-slam/1248247055856702/

https://www.meetup.com/madison-psychedelic-society/events/296725653