ONLINE: Q&A with Fred Stonehouse

× Expand courtesy Fred Stonehouse UW-Madison associate professor of painting and drawing Fred Stonehouse.

media release: Join us for a remote gallery talk and Q&A with Fred Stonehouse in tandem with "Uncommon Accumulation,” on view at MMoCA through October 11, 2020. On Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/events/359157181878161

Citing examples in "Uncommon Accumulation," Fred Stonehouse will discuss the impact of the Chicago Imagists including their continuing influence on contemporary figurative art. Stonehouse notes that the Imagists’ “…embracing of vernacular forms and rejection of the prevailing critical discourse in favor of a personal and even eccentric vocabulary seems prescient now.”

Submit questions in advance by visiting the link below, or drop them in the live comment section on FB during the Q&A.

→ Q&A Submission Form: bit.ly/3mOpAHK

6:30 – 7:30pm: Virtual Gallery Talk and Live Q&A!

A professor of painting and drawing at the UW-Madison Art Department, Fred Stonehouse is internationally known for his superbly rendered, exquisitely imagined prints, drawings, and paintings.

mmoca.org/art/uncommon-accumulation-the-mark-and-judy-bednar-collection-of-chicago-imagism