media release: Presented in partnership with Forward Theater Company, Amy Quan Barry will discuss her new play, The Mytilenean Debate and her newest novel, When I'm Gone Look For Me in the East. Barry will be joined by performers from the production for a live preview scene reading. The full performance will take place in the Playhoure at Overture Center. For complete details and ticket information, visit: https://forwardtheater.com/show/the-mytilenean-debate.