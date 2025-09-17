× Expand Gwyn Gilliss A close-up of Quanda Johnson. Quanda Johnson

media release: I Went To Look For Joy – benefit concert, Wednesday, September 17 at 7:30 pm; Madison Friends Meetinghouse

Join soprano Quanda Johnson in a benefit concert of ebullient art songs, Negro spirituals, and hymns in celebration of the joy in human existence.

“Quanda is an interdisciplinary, intersectional, ethnographic scholar whose theory and practice center global Black “being.”

She is an extraordinary singer, actor and artist who uses her creative and activistic vision to promote community building and disrupt stale, cyclical conversations about racism and “racialized” populations.”

Optional donations will support Quanda’s two-year postdoctoral research position from Durham University, UK. Likely due to the current politicization of DEI efforts, her Fulbright scholarship, for which she was a semifinalist, was not approved to support this work.