× Expand Gwyn Gilliss A close-up of Quanda Johnson. Quanda Johnson

media release: Fulbright scholar, current dissertator in interdisciplinary theater studies, and soprano Quanda Johnson presents "Favorite Things: A Spring Salutation" with William Preston on piano. This concert celebrates the transition from winter into spring in all things: seasons, interests, life. The songs span the spectrum from the little-known to the popular, from arias to show tunes. Here's to the extraordinary hope in music that stirs new life...happy spring!

Sunday, May 21, 2023, 4:00pm to 5:30pm, First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Dr, Madison

Thursday, May 25, 2023, 7:00pm to 9:30pm , Friends Meeting House, 1704 Roberts Ct, Madison