Quanda Johnson & William Preston

media release: Please join us for “Favorite Things: Illuminating Futures”, a benefit concert for International Partners for Education, Inc., to be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, on February 2, 2025, at 2 pm. A reception at the church follows. IPE has been supporting secondary education for students facing financial challenges in Malawi, Africa since 2006. Award winning classical singer and performer, Quanda Johnson, soprano and William Preston, an accomplished pianist completing his doctorate in collaborative piano at UW-Madison will offer classical songs, showtunes, and spirituals. Bethel members Karen Solheim and Cathy Buege, IPE board members, are hosting the concert.