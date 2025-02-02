Quanda Johnson & William Preston

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Please join us for “Favorite Things: Illuminating Futures”, a benefit concert for International Partners for Education, Inc., to be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, on February 2, 2025, at 2 pm. A reception at the church follows. IPE has been supporting secondary education for students facing financial challenges in Malawi, Africa since 2006. Award winning classical singer and performer, Quanda Johnson, soprano and William Preston, an accomplished pianist completing his doctorate in collaborative piano at UW-Madison will offer classical songs, showtunes, and spirituals. Bethel members Karen Solheim and Cathy Buege, IPE board members, are hosting the concert.

Info

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Music
608-886-3007
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Quanda Johnson & William Preston - 2025-02-02 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Quanda Johnson & William Preston - 2025-02-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Quanda Johnson & William Preston - 2025-02-02 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Quanda Johnson & William Preston - 2025-02-02 14:00:00 ical