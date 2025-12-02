RSVP for Quantifying Nature-based Solutions for Climate Change

media release: The Arboretum’s long-running Winter Enrichment series offers engaging talks and conversation for naturalists, volunteers, friends, and community members.

The 2026 lectures will take place on Thursday mornings in January and February, in person at the Visitor Center. Registration is now open.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for social time and bookstore browsing. Lectures run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (They will not be streamed or recorded.) Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

Students can register for free using the student registration form (link opens in new tab).

Thursday, January 15

Quantifying Nature-based Solutions for Climate Change

Michelle Probst, land and water scientist, Dane County

Restoring or converting land to permanent perennial vegetation can enhance soil’s ability to store carbon, playing a vital role in reducing greenhouse gases. This session will summarize the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department’s effort to quantify the climate benefits achieved by establishing perennial cover in Dane County Parks and on private lands. Fee: $10. Register by January 11.