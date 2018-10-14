press release: 2018 Quarter Auction & Silent Auction Fundraiser! Sponsored by Summit Credit Union - Benefiting Free Sales for Families.

SILENT AUCTION: Pre-event bids will be accepted online October 1 until October 13 at 6pm. Online auction here: http://www.32auctions. com/freesalesforfamilies

*Bidding on all SILENT AUCTION items will continue with live in-person bidding at the 2018 Quarter Auction & Silent Auction Fundraiser on Sunday, October 14th at 12:00 PM NOON until 3:00 PM at Viking Lanes Banquet Room, 1410 Hwy 51, Stoughton. In-person bidding will pick up at the amount of the leading online bid amount, unless item is purchased at the Buy Now price.

*Silent Auction Donors include Inner Fire Yoga, Black Earth Children's Museum, Mister Car Wash, Legacy Academy, Ingleside Hotel & Waterpark, Door Creek Dental, Jason's Deli, NoMoreToGo.com, Children's Theater of Madison, Ian's Pizza, Madison Children's Museum, Madison Mallards, Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier, Willy Street Co-op, Nitty Gritty, Badger Balm, Milwaukee Admirals, Shedd Aquarium, Lake Geneva Cruise Line, Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, Iowa Children's Museum, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Rocky Rococo Pizza and Pasta, Comedy Club on State, Lotus Salon, Drury Hotel, Chicago Bears, Panchero's Mexican Grill, Pump It Up Madison, Sky Zone, Schuster's Farm, Mary Kay, Iowa State Cyclones Volleyball, Lucky Duck Children's Store, The Little Gym of McFarland, Anytime Fitness-McFarland, Discovery World, Enchanted Valley Acres, Cheesecake Factory, Madison International Speedway, Monona Yoga Center, Racine Zoo, Klein's Greenhouse, Klein's Floral~Greenhouses~Gifts, Green Bay Packers and more!!

QUARTER AUCTION:

*Vendors include Norwex, Lipsense, LuLaRoe, Usborne Books & More, Scentsy, Paparazzi, Color Street, Posh, Pampered Chef, Tupperware, Signature Home, Kendra Scott and Thirty-One!!!!

*DOORS OPEN AT 12 NOON WITH AUCTION STARTING AT 1PM!

*ONE PADDLE FOR $5 OR THREE PADDLES FOR $10!!!

FSFF is a non-profit that accepts donations of children's items (newborn-teen) and provides them to children, families and community members (teachers, foster parents, daycare providers, etc.) for freewill monetary donations that go directly to local nonprofits.