Quarter Auction Mania

press release: Fundraiser for OccuPaws Guide Dogs

Waddle In, N1430 Highway 113, Lodi

Doors open at 12, Auction begins at 1:30

2 rounds - more then 60 items - Auction ends by 3

Paddles are $5 each

Add the Taco Bar for just $5! Full cash bar available.

Visit with each vendor or crafter and choose which items you'd like the chance to win for just a quarter at a time! (like a raffle ticket!)

Never been to a Quarter Auction before? Not to worry, just bring a bag of quarters and we'll help you out! All ages are welcome!