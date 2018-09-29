press release:

Quarter Auction Mania for OccuPaws Guide Dogs. Saturday, September 29, Waddle Inn – N1430 HWY 113, Lodi. Doors open at 12, Auction begins at 1:30

2 rounds - more than 60 items - Auction ends by 2:30/300

Paddles are $5 each

Add the Taco Bar for just $5!

All ages are welcome!

Visit with each vendor or crafter and choose which items you'd like the chance to win for just a quarter at a time! (like a raffle ticket!). Be sure to have ALL Quarters/Bids in by 1:30 when the auction starts!! Never been to a Quarter Auction before? Not to worry, just bring a bag of quarters and we'll help you out! All ages are welcome! Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/ events/216480779206986/