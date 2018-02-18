Quarter Auction Mania

press release: Fundraiser for OccuPaws Guide Dogs

Waddle In, N1430 Highway 113, Lodi

Doors open at 12, Auction begins at 1:30

2 rounds - more then 60 items - Auction ends by 2:30 or 3 pm

Paddles are $5 each. Add the Taco Bar for just $5! Full cash bar available.

All ages are welcome! Visit with each vendor or crafter and choose which items you'd like the chance to win for just a quarter at a time! (like a raffle ticket!). Be sure to have ALL Quarters/Bids in by 1:30 when the auction starts!! Never been to a Quarter Auction before? Not to worry, just bring a bag of quarters and we'll help you out!