press release: Quarter Auction, Meat and Pie Raffle Fundraiser, Saturday, December 08, 2018, 9:00 am, VFW 1318, 133 E. Lakeside St

Quarter Auction with many Crafters and Direct Sales vendors, chance to win many amazing prizes for a quarter. Viewing of auction items will be from 9- 10 am and we will start the auction at 10:00 am. Each vendor will have 3 auction items for you to bid on for one or more of your paddles.

Auction bids are:

$0.25 for a $25 item (per paddle)

$0.50 for a $26-$50 item (per paddle)

$0.75 for a $51-75 item (per paddle)

$1.00 for $76+ (per paddle)

Meat and pie raffle with Wyttenbach meats and Norske Nook Pies. Bake sale where all proceeds will go to host a veteran family in need for the holidays. Many Raffles and a lot of family friendly fun! The VFW will have food specials.

Rolling Thunder® Wisconsin Chapter 5 is hosting a fundraiser to raise money to help educate people regarding the public regarding POW-MIA issues and to help local Veterans