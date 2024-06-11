Quasars: What are they Good For?

media release: UW Space Place lecture by Dr. Yjan Gordon, UW-Madison Dept of Physics

Quasars are powered by black holes millions of times more massive than the Sun and are some of the most energetic phenomena in the universe as well as one of the most spectacular ways a galaxy can grow. This talk will discuss their importance as the orchestrators of galaxy growth and also how our study of quasars has had a real world impact on the technology we all take for granted today.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, visit the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later. For more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.