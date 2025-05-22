Québécois
Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Madison musicians from the folk and Celtic traditions play traditional music from the French regions of Canada. Last heard at this year's String Gathering in Baraboo, Quebec! plays the dance music of the Maritime provinces that reflects the French, Irish and Scottish roots of the early European settlers. Come to listen or come to jam and have a beer with us!
