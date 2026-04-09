"Queen Cobra" Self-Defense

media release: Open to all cis and trans women and nonbinary people!

What do you do when you’re on the ground, or when you want to be sly instead of fierce? Take this class to deal with multiple attackers, fight on the ground, and even turn down a significant other.

This class will cover:

Review of some basic techniques

What to do when you're pinned on the ground

What if there are multiple attackers?

How to set boundaries when you want to preserve a relationship

Class will be held on Thursday, June 18, or Tuesday, September 29, from 6-9pm, at RCC's main office.

This class is only open to cis and trans women and non-binary people ages 12 and up. Please take an introductory Chimera class first!

Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera.

Cost: $45 for public/$30 for students and seniors (sliding scale available).