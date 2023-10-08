Queen of Dreams, Forcefield, Smoke Free Home, Silence in Numbers, King's Caravan

media release: CRUCIBLE MADISON PRESENTS THE SMOKE/FORCE TOUR...

For the last stop on the Smoke/Force mini-tour we land at The Crucible in Madison!

Queen Of Dreams, Forcefield, Smoke Free Home, Silence In Numbers, and King's Caravan

QUEEN OF DREAMS - Symphonic Power Metal from Madison

https://linktr.ee/QueenOfDreamsBand...

FORCEFIELD - Cosmic Metal from Oshkosh

https://www.facebook.com/Forcefieldmetal

https://forcefield.bandcamp.com/album/saucer-separation

SMOKE FREE HOME - Loud, distorted punk from Oshkosh

https://www.facebook.com/smokefreehomeband

https://smokefreehome.bandcamp.com/album/nervous-strut

SILENCE IN NUMBERS (S.I.N.) - A group of southern Wisconsin metalhead jack wagons

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082887727049

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=852684685725543

KING'S CARAVAN - - A brand new Folk/Power Metal band from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/kingscaravan