Queen of Dreams, Forcefield, Smoke Free Home, Silence in Numbers, King's Caravan
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: CRUCIBLE MADISON PRESENTS THE SMOKE/FORCE TOUR...
For the last stop on the Smoke/Force mini-tour we land at The Crucible in Madison!
Queen Of Dreams, Forcefield, Smoke Free Home, Silence In Numbers, and King's Caravan
QUEEN OF DREAMS - Symphonic Power Metal from Madison
https://linktr.ee/QueenOfDreamsBand...
FORCEFIELD - Cosmic Metal from Oshkosh
https://www.facebook.com/Forcefieldmetal
https://forcefield.bandcamp.com/album/saucer-separation
SMOKE FREE HOME - Loud, distorted punk from Oshkosh
https://www.facebook.com/smokefreehomeband
https://smokefreehome.bandcamp.com/album/nervous-strut
SILENCE IN NUMBERS (S.I.N.) - A group of southern Wisconsin metalhead jack wagons
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082887727049
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=852684685725543
KING'S CARAVAN - - A brand new Folk/Power Metal band from Madison