Queen of Dreams (album release), Seven Cities Dead, Apogetic, At the Pillars
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: The time has come! Queen of Dreams' much anticipated second album, SUBNIVIUM is finally out on January 31! We want to share in the excitement with you all. Join us along with our friends in Seven Cities Dead, Apogetic and At the Pillars to rock out on Friday, January 31. Doors at 7, music at 8. $15 cover. 18+
