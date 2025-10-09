Queer: A Proud & Loud Art Show reception

media release: Experience a vibrant celebration of LGBTQIA+ creativity and radical self-expression at Madison College. QUEER: A Proud & Loud Art Show is Sept. 29-Oct. 24 at the Truax Campus Gallery. The exhibit ceremony is Oct. 9.The public is invited to attend.

The exhibit explores the complexities and beauty of queer existence, featuring a dynamic range of artists and mediums, including painting, sculpture, and photography.

More than 21 artists will be showcased in the exhibit, including Kevin Lempp's “Pangender Pride". Lempp’s art highlights nature in beautiful, unique ways.They earned their associate degree in web and digital media design at Madison College.

The Oct. 9 event will feature drag performers, entertainment and speakers. Refreshments will be served.

The gallery exhibition will be open for viewing Sep. 29 – Oct. 24, 2025.

Madison College's employee affinity group, the Sexuality and Gender Advocates (SAGA), provides a place to share resources, develop community partnerships and advocate for the success of LGBTQIA+ Wolfpack students, faculty and staff.

Join us in celebrating the power of queer artistry and the joy of unapologetic self-expression!

The Gallery at Truax (Room A1005) is located near the entrance of the Truax Building, 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin. Guests may park in the visitor and student lots.

Gallery Hours: Monday, Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. (Hours subject to change)

More information: Visit the Gallery at Truax webpage Gallery contact: 608.243.4576, or email gallery@madisoncollege.edu