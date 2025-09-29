Queer: A Proud & Loud Art Show

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release:Be part of Madison College’s Queer: A Proud & Loud Art Show Sept. 29-Oct. 24 at the Truax Campus gallery.   

The Sexuality and Gender Advocates (SAGA) affinity group at Madison College invites LGBTQIA + artists to submit their art by July 11. Complete the online submission form here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MCQUEER

Be proud, be loud and share your creative endeavors in celebration of the queer community. 

Please email questions to gallery@madisoncollege.edu 

LGBT
Art Exhibits & Events
608-243-4576
