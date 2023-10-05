Queer Brown Vegan: A Conversation with Isaias Hernandez

media release: To culminate the celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, the Latinx Heritage Month Planning Committee, in addition to our sponsors, are pleased to present keynote speaker, Isaias Hernandez. Isaias identifies as a queer, Latinx climate educator, researcher, and activist from Los Angeles. Through the creation of their platform Queer Brown Vegan, Isaias helps to educate people on the intersectional nature of the climate crisis. This event is free and open to the public.

Latinx Heritage Month: Transplanting Traditions

This year’s theme of Transplanting Traditions honors our shared Latinx heritage, recognizing that many of our customs, communities, and cultures have been transplanted across the world. Though aspects of Latinx culture have been taken by mainstream society, this month celebrates the ways in which Latinx communities cultivate and spread our traditions–through generations, and to new spaces. From our native plants and cultural foods, to beauty trends and Latin beats, our heritage flourishes far and wide. We are proud to honor our roots as we continually adapt to new soils. Join us this month to celebrate, learn about, and uplift Latinx heritage.

#UWLatinxHM

Find a complete list of campus community events at students.wisc.edu/latinx.