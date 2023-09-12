Queer Empowerment Hour

media release:Join us for an Empowerment Hour session focused on managing work-related stress and promoting mental health for LGBTQIA+ employees. This virtual presentation will provide professionals with practical tools to navigate workplace challenges, maintain well-being, and foster an inclusive work environment.

What You’ll Learn:

Understand the impact of stress and mental health challenges in the workplace

Learn quick and effective stress management techniques

Explore work-life balance strategies and setting healthy boundaries

Gain insights into advocating for inclusivity and mental health initiatives at work

This event is perfect for LGBTQ+ professionals, allies, and anyone passionate about fostering equitable and inclusive environments.

About the Event:

This interactive Empowerment Hour session will provide LGBTQIA+ employees and allies with practical tools to manage stress, maintain mental well-being, and navigate workplace challenges. Participants will explore effective self-care strategies, learn quick stress management techniques, and gain insights into advocating for inclusivity in the workplace. The session will also cover how organizations can foster a mentally healthy and supportive work environment.

About the Speaker:

Simply Speaks (He/They) is an experienced organizational leader, trainer, and advocate with over twenty years of expertise in change management, employee development, and behavioral support. As the founder of Simply Speaks LLC, they provide leadership training and consulting for nonprofit and government organizations. Simply is passionate about LGBTQ+ rights, focusing on inclusivity in the workplace, mentoring BIPOC young adults, and supporting vulnerable LGBTQIA populations. In 2024, they launched the LGBTQIA Workplace Inclusivity Project, a groundbreaking assessment tool to improve workplace equity. Known for their energetic and candid approach, Simply empowers individuals and organizations to create inclusive, supportive environments.

Hosted By:

OPEN Foundation in collaboration with Simply Speaks