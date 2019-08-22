Queer for You: Roast of Cal Woods

press release: It's good ole fashion roast of Cal Smith & their friends!

From the wacky to the absurd, this benefit show supporting the Queer Youth Book Club at the Art Lit Lab, will be sure to leave you laughing endlessly!

Join us as Cal's friend, Shauna Jungdahl hosts what is sure to be one unforgettable night of roasting, all in the name of good fun, and for a great cause!

Sliding Scale: $5 - 25 bucks (cash only at the door)

21+

Doors are at 6pm

Show starts at 6:30pm

*list of featured comedians to be posted soon!*