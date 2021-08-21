Queer Here, Queer There, Queer Everywhere, A Very Gay Drag Show and Dance Party
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: SunnyRay Creations Presents, Hosted by Sunshine Raynebow
"Queer Here, Queer There, Queer Everywhere, A Very Gay Drag Show and Dance Party"
No hate of any kind will be tolerated
Be kind to others
Ask for consent to touch others
Tip the performers
Doors Open 7pm
Drag Show 9pm
Info
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
LGBT
Music