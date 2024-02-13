media release: Buckle up and strap in for a hot night of queer and trans smut! A Room of One's Own presents a Queer Kink Erotica Reading with a stellar lineup of queer and trans writers brought together by Sinclair Sexsmith. Get comfortable in your own space and listen in for your aural pleasure.

Tips appreciated at venmo links provided during the event.

See you cuties there.

This is a virtual event on Crowdcast.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ON CROWDCAST

About the Readers

laura q (she/they) is a queer, transfeminine pervert whose smut delves into the weird and debaucherous sex magick of t4t connections. They write to celebrate the beauty of trans bodies, and to explore the hottest reaches of trans sex and desire. Her work has appeared in the Lambda Literary Award-nominated Glad Day 50 zine and her first paperback collection of short-form filth, A Tight Squeeze, was released by Microcosm Publishing in summer 2023.

Sossity Chiricuzio (she/they) is a fat femme outlaw poet, a working class crip storyteller. What her friends' parents often referred to as a bad influence, and possibly still do. She is the author of the memoir Honey & Vinegar: Recipe for an Outlaw, and was the host/producer of the long running X-rated open mic Dirty Queer. More of her smut can be found in The Second Coming, Leather Ever After, Say Please, and The Impossible Beast: Poems of Queer Eroticism. Online @sossitywrites and @warpedfemme.

Sunni D. Wolfe (they/he) is a Black, demifluid-demon artist and feral storyteller. They received a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) and a minor in Gender & Sexuality at New Mexico State University; teaching transgressively and amplifying their activism. An anxious, fragile, sweet thing, he is dedicated to providing a safe place to explore kink, trauma, desire, and big emotions in all the work that they nourish and spawn.

Tobi Hill-Meyer is an Indigenous Chicana trans woman. She believes creating stories is a critical part of making change, they can give us strength, model paths to success, provide encouragement, and create greater empathy. She is dedicated to community support and fighting for positive change at a local level. Tobi’s work has been in Best Lesbian Erotica, Ask: Building Consent Culture, Trans Bodies Trans Selves, Take Me There, Beyond Binary, Coming Out Like a Porn Star, and Girl Sex 101. She is editor of the Lambda Literary Finalist anthology Nerve Endings: The New Trans Erotic, author of children’s books A Princess of Great Daring and Super Power Baby Shower, and director of the award winning erotic documentary series Doing it Online. tobihillmeyer.com

Sinclair Sexsmith (they/them) is a queer trans butch, a leather dominant, and a writer, focusing on individual, interpersonal, and institutional systems of power. They study dominance and submission, social & restorative justice, the energetic body, trauma, and transformation. They have been in the kink communities since 1999, and orchestrate transformative kink scenes through written erotica and ritual practice, and exploring the philosophies of power exchange and the practicalities of sustainable, long term D/s. As a leather community member, titleholder, producer, and organizer, Sinclair has presented and performed 200+ times at 75+ venues, including International Ms. Leather, Dark Odyssey, SXSW, Harvard, and Oz Kink Fest. Their short story collection, Sweet & Rough: Queer Kink Erotica, was a 2016 finalist for a Lambda Literary Award, and they have edited 7 queer erotica anthologies. Find Sinclair online at http://sugarbutch.net/find-sinclair