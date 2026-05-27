Queer Liberation March

media release: On Saturday, June 13, at 10am, Wisconsinites will gather in McPike Park and march to the Capitol to demand Queer Liberation and defend Bodily Autonomy! The March committee includes Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America, Trans Resistance Action Committee, Code Pink, SCFL, PSL, FRSO, SDS. Other endorsers include Community Pharmacy, The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the Party for Socialism & Liberation, Socialist Alternative, Wisconsin Bail Out The Peoples Movement, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and Students for a Democratic Society.

For years, we have seen an all-out assault on queer and especially trans people throughout the state. Just in the last few months, Wisconsin healthcare centers like UW Health and Children’s Hospital Wisconsin paused healthcare for trans youth in response to an illegal declaration from the US Department of Health and Human Services. Over the last year we have seen countless bills pass through the Wisconsin legislature attacking trans rights. And for the past several years, we have struggled through anti-worker legislation like Act 10 and right-to-work. We march to oppose these forces of homophobia, transphobia, and capitalism. We march to protect trans youth. We march to empower queer workers. We march to demand healthcare for all.

Marchers will gather at McPike Park at 10am on Saturday, June 13, to demand: Bodily Autonomy! Protection for Trans Youth! Queer Worker Empowerment! Healthcare For All! The march will stop at the City-County Building before ending at the Capitol. Supporters are encouraged to join the rally or to meet the March at the Capitol at 12:00 pm.