Queer Literature Today
UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Aaron Hicklin, editor-in-chief of Out and owner of One Grand Books, will speak on the flourishing of contemporary queer literature, beginning with the male-driven movement of the early 80s with the Violet Quill (an informal group that included writers Edmund White and Andrew Holleran) and which continues with today’s resurgence with a diversity of voices.
Aaron Hicklin has been editor of three titles in the U.S., including Gear (1998-2001), BlackBook (2003-