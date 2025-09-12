Queer Madison Biennial reception

× Expand courtesy Queer Madison Biennial One of the gallery spaces at the 2025 Queer Madison Biennial. Queer Madison Biennial

media release: This exhibition is the inaugural Queer Madison Biennial that will feature work created by queer artists based in Madison curated through direct invitations and an open call. Our goal is to demonstrate and document the work being made by contemporary queer artists here in Madison, exhibit the formal and conceptual expansiveness among this work, and build community among local queer artists and makers. We believe this work is especially important during the current political and social climate toward queer and trans people.

Curated by Bo Owen & Kean O’Brien

Commonwealth Gallery, 100 S Baldwin St, Madison, WI 53703 GALLERY HOURS

Monday 9/8, Tuesday 9/9, and Wednesday 9/10, on view 9am-5pm

Thursday 9/11, on view 9am-1pm

Friday 9/12, on view 9am-4pm; Opening reception 5pm-8pm

Saturday 9/13, on view + Scorpio Market 12pm-5pm

Sunday 9/14, on view 12pm-5pm

Monday 9/15 and Tuesday 9/16, on view 9am-5pm

More information available on our website and Instagram