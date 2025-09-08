Queer Madison Biennial
to
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Queer Madison Biennial
One of the gallery spaces at the 2025 Queer Madison Biennial.
Queer Madison Biennial
media release: This exhibition is the inaugural Queer Madison Biennial that will feature work created by queer artists based in Madison curated through direct invitations and an open call. Our goal is to demonstrate and document the work being made by contemporary queer artists here in Madison, exhibit the formal and conceptual expansiveness among this work, and build community among local queer artists and makers. We believe this work is especially important during the current political and social climate toward queer and trans people.
Curated by Bo Owen & Kean O’Brien
Commonwealth Gallery, 100 S Baldwin St, Madison, WI 53703 GALLERY HOURS
Monday 9/8, Tuesday 9/9, and Wednesday 9/10, on view 9am-5pm
Thursday 9/11, on view 9am-1pm
Friday 9/12, on view 9am-4pm; Opening reception 5pm-8pm
Saturday 9/13, on view + Scorpio Market 12pm-5pm
Sunday 9/14, on view 12pm-5pm
Monday 9/15 and Tuesday 9/16, on view 9am-5pm