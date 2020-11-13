ONLINE: Queer Shorts: 48 Hour Edition

media release: StageQ is excited to announce today the return of perennial favorite, Queer Shorts, but in a whole new, virtual setting. We have missed our amazing artists, volunteers, and audiences these past seven months and in an effort to stay connected as we head into the fall season we are so excited to announce: Queer Shorts: 48 Hour Edition.

This version of Queer Shorts will be exciting for several reasons. First, it will be StageQ’s first venture into the world of virtual theatre. We have been working behind the scenes to come up with the best way to host a virtual show and with some generous help from our sister theatre companies we have a solution that will give StageQ fans a chance to join together--if only through a screen--and experience some great new stories. Another exciting change to this Queer Shorts will be the 48 hour timeline. Local writers and actors will be paired up and given 48 hours to write and rehearse a new, original short play. No one knows what stories will emerge from this blitz but they are sure to be fresh, timely, and queer!

Tickets to access this virtual production will go on sale in the next week and the show will be accessible from November 13 hrough November 29. Stay tuned to stageq.org and our social media to see when tickets go live.

Writer applications are available on the audition page of StageQ’s website. Actor applications will be available starting Friday, October 16.

StageQ is also announcing that, with the continued public health crisis and the closure of the Bartell Theatre through the end of 2020, that our Wisconsin premier production of Taylor Mac’s HIR will be postponed until March 2021. We have also made the decision to postpone our musical, A Chorus Line, until our 2021-2022 season. While we are sad by the postponement of such a good show, we know that gathering such a large cast of dancers, singers, and musicians so soon next year would put people at unnecessary risk. We look forward to next year and our 21st Season where we can present not only A Chorus Line but other exciting works that we are slowly planning.

While this wasn’t the 20th Season celebration we had hoped for at the start of the year, we are resilient and hopeful in the knowledge that our return to the stage will be well worth the wait and we are eternally grateful to our supporters and donors who continue to support StageQ while we are dark. Your continued support will allow us to return stronger than ever before. We are truly your community theatre.