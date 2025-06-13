Queer Speed Dating

media release: Communication is excited to host our second speed dating event on Friday, June 13th!

The event will begin with light socializing while making name tags and providing Communication with contact information (e-mail and phone numbers). Afterwards, our hosts will provide a few ice breakers, and then attendees will be given 5 minutes to talk one on one before rotating onto the next match. Halfway through the event, attendees will have an intermission where they may go outside and enjoy an open mocktail bar to socialize as they wish. The event will resume with the remaining matches, and at the end of the night, attendees will submit their list of matches they’re interested in to the event hosts.

Our hosts will review these selections and if there’s mutual interest, Communication will release contact info to both interested parties within 48 hours.

Attendance will be capped at 20 participants and tickets are on a first come, first serve basis. Attendees will be required to wear a quality respirator (N95, KN95, KF94), but if you don’t have one, Communication will provide one free of charge!