Queer & Trans Open Mic

media release: Like queer and Trans art? Wanna go to a masked open mic at a bookstore? Wanna sit on a patio listening to queer wonders sing or read poems while the sun sets and the church bells from across the street ring? Now you can!

Come to our queer and Trans open mic every last Wednesday of the month from 6-7pm. Sign up for the open mic happens at the event, first come first served.

If the weather is good, we will be outside on the patio where folks can choose whether or not to mask. If the weather brings us inside, masks are required for everyone -- performers included.

We have a mic and speaker and outlets for multiple amps/instruments.

Allies are welcome in the audience. Performing space and time are reserved for LGBTQIA2S+

ACCESSIBILITY:

- both in-store and patio open mic spaces and bathrooms are accessible for wheelchairs and mobility aids

- we have around 50 chairs for folks who prefer or need to sit plus standing room and floor space if folks would like to sit on the floor

- bathrooms are loosely gendered but anyone is encouraged to use whichever restroom they feel most comfortable in

- Room is located 150 feet from the nearest bus stop which services the #7 and #38 buses and is located one block from the Capital City Bike Trail

- There is street parking

We strive to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities to engage fully. To be respectful of those with allergies and environmental sensitivities, we ask that you please refrain from wearing strong fragrances. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Fawzy at fawzy@roomofonesown.com

Wish you had something sweet to do with other cuties on the last Wednesday of every month? Well, now you do!