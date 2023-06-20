Online

Queer and Trans Perspectives in Healthcare and Beyond

RSVP

media release: Jess Waggoner, assistant professor of gender, women's and sexuality studies and English at UW-Madison, will discuss experiences of illness, disability, and patient-hood for queer and trans people.

Please register at midlibrary.org/events to receive the Zoom link or attend the live-stream at the library.

Dr. Waggoner’s research and teaching interests span U.S. literature and culture, feminist disability studies, queer and trans studies, health activisms, and African American studies. They are also passionate about accessible pedagogies and expanding definitions of access in order to understand the fluidity and intersectionality of disability identity.

Info

Health & Fitness, Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
Google Calendar - Queer and Trans Perspectives in Healthcare and Beyond - 2023-06-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Queer and Trans Perspectives in Healthcare and Beyond - 2023-06-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Queer and Trans Perspectives in Healthcare and Beyond - 2023-06-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Queer and Trans Perspectives in Healthcare and Beyond - 2023-06-20 18:00:00 ical