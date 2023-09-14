media release: Queer Youth Storytelling & Arts is a weekly series for young people who are:

2SLGBTQIA+ young people

affirming allies to their queer and trans peers

This group exists so that participants can:

build community

learn from queer, trans, and gender-expansive artists and ancestors

to develop their own artistic & storytelling skills in a supportive, joyful space

In each session participants will foster their own creative voices with stories, poems, songs, or visual narratives. After discussing elements like image, scene, point-of-view, and structure, students will practice storytelling techniques. This may mean writing a short story, playing with spoken word, assembling zines, or crafting mixed-media collage. The intention is that this club will build a sense of belonging, develop creative and critical skills, and empower the voices of young folx.

Participants will explore work by writers and artists including Alok Vaid Menon, Gabby Rivera, Andrea Gibson, and Jacqueline Woodson, among many others.

This workshop is financially supported by grant funding. A nominal fee of $10 is requested per student to contribute to the costs of snacks, books, and writing/art supplies.

** Sliding scale registration is available. Youth without a supportive adult to register for this club (or counselors who suspect that enrolling may cause undue hardship) can connect with ALL staff for discreet ways to sign up. For more information contact Ceara at ceara@artlitlab.org.**