Queerness and Advocacy in Islam

press release: Tuesday, March 10, from 5:30pm - 7pm, MSC Main Lounge in the Red Gym

This panel will discuss queer Muslim experiences informed by historical, theological, and experiential aspects of the experience. There will be discussion, Q&A, and refreshments! Come be in community, learn, and take back resources from Advocates for Youth.

Panelists:

Ameera Khan is a Bengali-American transgender Muslim whose Islam is informed by personal experience, theological training in the completion of her Hifz, or memorization of the Quran, and progressive Muslim perspectives on commonly cited Islamic excuses for homophobia and transphobia (such as the story of the people of Lot). She joined the Muslim Youth Leadership Council as a Youth activist in 2018 to learn how empowered queer Muslims are reclaiming their narrative across the country.

A'Timah Roberts is a queer black Muslim and Pan African spiritual woman. She became passionate for reproductive and women's rights after getting into healthcare and realizing all of the disparities and difficulties marginalized people face. Fae joined the Muslim Youth Leadership Council with a goal of bringing awareness to Islamophobia, a lack of accessible contraception and comprehensive sex education, anti-blackness, and the importance of reproductive justice.

The Red Gym and MSC Lounge is wheelchair-accessible. We will have vegan, GF, and halal refreshments. For accommodations or questions, please contact us at lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or 608 265 3344!