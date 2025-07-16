media release: QueerSPEAKS! A Humanities Happening is a dynamic two-day EVENT dedicated to amplifying queer, trans, and gender expansive voices and fostering dialogue on LGBTQIA+ issues. The event will take place on July 16 & 17, 2025 at the Majestic Theater in Madison, Wisconsin.

QueerSPEAKS! aims to create a platform for thought leaders, artists, performers, and activists within the queer, trans & gender expansive communities to share their stories, experiences, and insights. Our goal is to educate, inspire, and unite people from all walks of life, fostering a greater understanding and appreciation of the rich tapestry of LGBTQ+ experiences.

Event Highlights:

• Engaging presenters, performers & speakers from diverse backgrounds.

• Opportunities for networking and community building.

• Art installations and performances showcasing queer talent, history and more...

I90 Media Group, Inc is an event planning and community building organization founded in Madison, Wisconsin in 2023. Founder, Vicki Kenyon is committed to curating, producing and staging events that enrich the lives of attendees, while giving a voice to folx from within the LGBTQIA+ Communities to tell their stories in varied ways.