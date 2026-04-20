media release: Community radio listeners, supporters, and music lovers are invited to celebrate a major milestone as QUEERY, one of the nation’s longest running LGBTQIA+ themed radio shows on WORT 89.9 FM, marks its 30th anniversary with a special live event: QUEERY LIVE.

The celebration will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at Delta Beer Lab (167 E. Badger Rd, Fitchburg), bringing together fans and community members for an evening of live entertainment, connection, and broadcast history.

The event will feature:

A live broadcast of QUEERY

of QUEERY Live music performance

Door prizes and giveaways

Opportunities to connect with hosts, contributors, and fellow listeners

Event Schedule:

6:00 PM – Doors Open

– Doors Open 6:50 PM – Seating

– Seating 7:00 PM – Live Broadcast Begins

– Live Broadcast Begins 8:00 PM – Giveaways and Social Mixer

For three decades, QUERY has been a vibrant and essential voice in community radio, amplifying LGBTQ+ perspectives, stories, and culture across the Madison area and beyond. This anniversary event honors the program’s legacy while celebrating the people who have made it possible—on-air talent, volunteers, and listeners alike.

“Reaching 30 years on air is a testament to the power of community-driven media,” said event organizers. “QUEERY LIVE is both a celebration and a thank-you to everyone who has supported the show over the years.”

The event is hosted by Delta Beer Lab, known for its welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. Optional donations will be collected at the door & all attendees will be entered for door prizes!

QUEERY is a long-running radio program on WORT 89.9 FM in Madison, dedicated to LGBTQ+ issues, voices, and culture. Since its inception, the show has provided a platform for storytelling, advocacy, and community connection.

WORT 89.9 FM isa listener-sponsored, volunteer-powered community radio station, with diverse programming that reflects the interests and needs of its community.