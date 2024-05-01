RSVP for The Quest for Healing and Home: The Great Search 2

media release: We hope you can join us at Holy Wisdom Monastery for The Quest for Healing and Home – The Great Search 2 from May 9-11, 2024. Please register by May 1, 2024.

In 2022 John Philip Newell began a second series of annual retreats to address the deep spiritual yearnings of this moment in time and to help give birth to new beginnings in our lives and world.

The Great Search 2 is the second of a three-part series of annual retreats led by the Celtic teacher John Philip Newell and his colleague Cami Twilling in which we explore the search for awareness, the search for spiritual and physical wellness and the search for love.

The teachings of this retreat are based on John’s forthcoming book The Great Search: Turning to Earth and Soul in the Quest for Healing and Home, especially Chapters 4, 5, and 6, drawing on the wisdom of Carl Jung, Julian of Norwich and Jelalludin Rumi. Until the book is published, The Rebirthing of God is the recommended reading and Praying with the Earth is the shared prayer book for this retreat.

The Great Search 2 can be taken as a stand-alone retreat or in conjunction with The Great Search 1 and The Great Search 3 which can be attended in any order and at any of the participating retreat centers across the country or online.

For more information about John Philip Newell, Earth and Soul or The Great Search initiative, visit https://www.earthandsoul.org.

For more information about the retreat at Holy Wisdom Monastery, contact Pam Shellberg at pshellberg@holywisdommonastery.org or 608-836-1631, x126.