Quest for the Boiling River

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Hot springs, volcanoes and other fiery portals to the Earth’s core have stoked fear and awe since the earliest humans. When geothermal scientist and National Geographic Explorer Andrés Alfonso Ruzo heard a family story about a river that boils, he decided to investigate. We go on assignment into the Peruvian jungle to find this one-of-a-kind place, document its source and meet the people who hold it sacred.

Experience the National Geographic Live series

As part of Overture Presents, meet National Geographic explorers as they share behind-the-scenes stories and stunning visuals that ignite curiosity and spark real-world impact. Enjoy pre-show trivia, an immersive stage presentation and interactive Q&A that brings our world closer than ever.

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