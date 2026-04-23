Quest for the Boiling River
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
Hot springs, volcanoes and other fiery portals to the Earth’s core have stoked fear and awe since the earliest humans. When geothermal scientist and National Geographic Explorer Andrés Alfonso Ruzo heard a family story about a river that boils, he decided to investigate. We go on assignment into the Peruvian jungle to find this one-of-a-kind place, document its source and meet the people who hold it sacred.
Experience the National Geographic Live series
As part of Overture Presents, meet National Geographic explorers as they share behind-the-scenes stories and stunning visuals that ignite curiosity and spark real-world impact. Enjoy pre-show trivia, an immersive stage presentation and interactive Q&A that brings our world closer than ever.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 60 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.